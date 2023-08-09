Ronald Hardin Morris OXFORD — Ronald Hardin Morris, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Oxford, MD on August 5, 2023, after a brief illness.
Ronnie was born on May 27, 1943, the only child of the late J. I. Bennett Morris, Jr. and Gladys Hardin Morris. In school he ran his own tropical fish business out of the family's country store. A 1962 graduate of Easton High School, he worked as a clerk for Preston Trucking from 1962 until the business was sold in 1993. He then worked at Bill's Salvage in Preston, MD until his retirement in 2016. He also served faithfully in the Maryland Army National Guard from 1963-1969 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He was an avid stamp collector, gardener, amateur carpenter and in his later years the family's Genealogist. Ronnie loved playing cards with friends, eating tasty food and travelling with his companion Pat. He was a loving father to Kathleen and Brad, and "Poppy" to his three grandchildren Olivia, Emi, and Lizzy. Ronnie will be best remembered by those who knew him by his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Theresa Morris, son John Bradley Morris (Katrina McDavid Morris), and grandchildren Olivia Jeanne Morris, Emiline Paige Morris and Mary Elizabeth Morris, and his loving companion Patricia Ann Hanrahan.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 12th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Aug. 13th at 1pm. Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery.
