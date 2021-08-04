Ronald Joseph Bell, Sr. ST. MICHAELS — Ronald J. Bell, Sr. passed away on July 29th, 2021, at UMSMC at Easton. He was born on April 9, 1943, in Hartford, Conn. He was raised in Old Saybrook and Fairfield Conn; and was the son of the late Joseph and Alyce Bell.
He was a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, PA and a member of Sigma Pi fraternity. Ron was a trumpet player in the 76th Division Army Band. He was employed by IBM for 32 years as a financial analyst. Upon his retirement he went to the Ben Sutton golf school and became avid golfer and coached golf at Sts. Peter and Paul High School; he also ran a car service and was treasurer of the Miles River Sail and Power Squadron. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Regina; sons, Ronald Jr. of New York, and Christopher of Grasonville. He is also survived by a grandson Ethon of New York.
A mass will be held at St. Michaels Mission Church, Lincoln Ave, St. Michaels, MD on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, at 10:30am.
Donations in Ron's memory may be to the Sts. Peter and Paul Family Life Center.
For online condolences and to sign the online guest register, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.