Ronald O. Morris WOOLFORD — Ronald O. Morris, 90, of Woolford passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Toddville on June 11, 1932 and was a son of the late Vernon L. Morris, Sr. and Mydra Meredith Morris.
Mr. Morris attended schools in Dorchester County. In November of 1960, he married the former Verne Davidson. He worked on the water his entire life and during the course of his life owning several seafood businesses. Mr. Morris enjoyed working in his shed doing little project. He was a past member of the Dorchester County Watermen's Association.
He is survived by his wife Verne Morris of Woolford, three daughters Linda Harrison of Cambridge, Tanis Schwaninger and husband Levin of Trappe, Tara Richardson and husband Jamie of Woolford, three grandchildren Scott Harrison, Gretchen Richardson and Grason Richardson, three great grandchildren, a great-great grandson, two sisters Faye Meyer of Cambridge and Brenda Douglas of Salisbury and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parent, Mr. Morris is preceded in death by a sister Margaret Morris Mills, and brothers Meredith "Sharkey" Morris, Wallace Morris and Vernon "Junior" Morris, Jr. and a granddaughter Rhonda Harrison.
Pallbearers will be Danny Mills, Jay Mills, Keith Morris, Roger Morris, Scott Harrison and Vince Morris.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1 pm at Open Bible Church with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral cost.
