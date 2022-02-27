EASTON — Ronald P. Watson died peacefully at home on February 21, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 20, 1939, to parents Ralph E. and Vera M. Watson.
Ron was educated in Talbot County Schools and graduated from Easton High School in 1957. He was very proud to have served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1961.
Ron worked various jobs at Waverly Press and Cadmus from 1963 to retirement in 2000.
He and his wife Margarette “Maggie” loved vacationing in Florida, Lancaster, PA, and traveling around the countryside trying out new restaurants. Ron was also a fanatic about keeping his vehicles shining. Mostly though he loved being with family and friends and anything that involved having a good time.
He is survived by his wife Margarette “Maggie” Jones; son, Philip and wife Kim; stepdaughter, Julie and husband Robert, and grandsons, Lance and Dallas.
In additions to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Joyce Faulkner.
Our family would also like to acknowledge out sincere appreciation for the staff at Talbot Hospice for the care of Ron. They were kind and supportive of Ron and the entire family during this difficult time.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601, Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Talbot Hospice, Easton, MD.
