Ronald "Ron" E. Mays, Jr. HURLOCK — Ronald E. "Ron" Mays, Jr, 61, of Hurlock passed away at his home on October 19,2021. He was born in Stockton, CA on April 8, 1960 to the late Ronald Eual Mays, Sr. and Dora Burnett Mays.
Ron graduated from Tokay High School. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Army, stationed in Hawaii. On July, 30, 1983, Ron married the former Charlotte Ann Insley. He worked for many years with Cambridge International, where he was a Master Machine Operator at the time of his passing. Ron loved music, fishing, and his beloved Cowboys. He also enjoyed playing fantasy football and billiards.
Ron is survived by his wife, Charlotte Ann Mays; children Jaime Gray (Brian Andrews) and Chris Mays, all of Hurlock; grandchildren Angel Edmonds and Natalia Andrews; great grandchildren Avery and JJ Edmonds; his sister Sharyn Raney and husband Chuck of Clearlake, CA; his brother in law Chuck Insley and his wife Toni; and his nieces and nephews Ed Insley, Jake Insley, Krystal Raney, and Jackie Insley. Besides his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his brother Alan D. Mays.
Ron's family will receive friends to celebrate his life on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
