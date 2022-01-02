Ronald "Ronnie" S. Bromwell CAMBRIDGE — Ronald "Ronnie" S. Bromwell, 75, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Cambridge on February 9, 1946 and was a son of the late Roscoe and Marian Todd Bromwell.
Mr. Bromwell graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1964. He served in the Army National Guard. While Ronnie was still in school, he worked doing shoe polishing and was also an usher at the old Dorset Theater many years ago. Later, he had worked at Dorchester Office Supply for many years as well as different jobs throughout Cambridge but better known as 'PhotoDJ'.Ronnie was a Disc Jockey for over 35 years, started when the 45's were poplar. He also was a professional photographer for over 40 years and won many awards in photo competitions. During his career, he photographed over 1000 senior portraits and over 500 weddings. He also did sports photographs for over 20 years. Ronnie was a Corvette Enthusiast, having acquired a 1963 split window and a 2002 Coupe. Ronnie lastlyhad a 2016 C7 Corvette and could be seen later in hislife riding the streets of Cambridge in his little red Toyota Celica with the words 'PhotoDJ' at the bottom.
He enjoyed spending time with his daughter Alison and his grandson Thomas. Ronnie also enjoyed going to various car shows and won many trophies with his various cars thru the years. Ronnie was a member of the board for the Hills Point Gang for over 8 years and was a member of C.P.B. Racing Association. He was also a member of the Eastern Shore Corvette Club (the "Shorevettes").
He is survived by his daughter Alison Hughes and husband Chris of East New Market and his grandson Thomas L. Foxwell III of East New Market and a step grandson Aiden Hughes and a very close cousin Hildon Robbins. Besides his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by a very special cousin Kay Robbins.
Pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Michael Bell, Gerard Johnson, Warren Newcomb, Gene Warfield and Stephen Batchelder. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Wright, Hollie Robbins, Wayne Robinson, Eddie Insley and Mike Cannon.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bromwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.