Ronald W. Baker HARRINGTON, DE — Ronald W. Baker, Jr. of Harrington, DE, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was 44 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Mr. Baker was the son of Ronald W. Baker, Sr. of Greensboro, MD and Sherry Lynn Kelley Baker of Harrington. He was a 1996 graduate of North Caroline High School. He had been a cook and clerk for Mary's Country Store in Harmony, MD.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is survived by his maternal grandmother, Mary Vonville of Denton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Lee Baker; his maternal grandfather, Thomas F. Kelly; his paternal grandparents, Joseph Albert Baker and Betty Pollard Baker; and a nephew, Devin Lee Baker.
Memorial services will be private. Instead of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629.
