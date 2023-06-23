Ronald Wayne Potter CAMBRIDGE — Ronald Wayne Potter, 83, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Cambridge on August 28, 1939 and was a son of the late Thomas C. "Babe" Potter and Imogene Tawes Potter.
Wayne graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. On October 26, 1963, he married the former Sandra Rhodes of Salisbury. He worked for National Can Company for 20 years and later for the State of Maryland and retired in January of 2002. Wayne volunteered at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge for 15 years and loved nature, birds and wildlife. He also volunteered at Over Flow Café in Cambridge. Wayne was an avid biker, walker, photographer and golfer where he was a member of the Monday Morning Senior Golf League at Hog Neck Golf Course. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, and American Legion Post #91. For the past 7 years, he also attended Anchor Church in Easton where he was a scripture leader of the Joy Bible Group on Tuesdays with Pastor Nevin Crouse. In 1979, Wayne and his family were host to American Field Service student, Vando Silva. Vando, his wife, Ligia and daughter, Jacqueline remain in contact with the Potter family to this day. Wayne so loved his family and friends, was a good natured, funny and always had to be busy. He also enjoyed his Coffee Group at McDonalds.
Wayne is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Sandra Rhodes Potter, two sons Rick Potter (Nancy) and Chuck Potter (Michele), grandchildren Nicholas Potter (MacKenzie), Brandie Johnson (Justin) and Bryan Towers (Taryn), great grandchildren, Madison, Addie, Paxton, and Dominick, a sister Harriett Pritchett (Bryan) and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Ronald "Ronnie" Potter, and a brother Thomas Potter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Pritchett, Justin Johnson, Kenny Edgar, Nick Papson, Mickey Wright, Gordon Cook, Paul Carroll, Nick Potter, Al Richardson, Matt Rich, Bryan Towers and Wayne Asplen.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 1pm at First Baptist Church in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Trice officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:30am to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, 2145 Key Wallace Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
