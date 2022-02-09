Rosalie Wargotz QUEENSTOWN — Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Rosalie Wargotz passed away on February 03, 2022, at age 94. Among her many life experiences and accomplishments, she treasured most her 60-year marriage to her husband Bernard who passed in 2014. In her remaining years she continued to adore her three children, six grandchildren, and great-grandchild.
Her story began with her birth in Roxbury, MA in 1927 and her childhood in Brookline, MA. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Portia law school, founded in 1908 as the only law school in the country exclusively for women (coed in 1938.) Her interests took her elsewhere and she pursued a career in science as a radiation research lab technologist in the sub-atomic particle labs assisting world-renown physicists David Ritzen, Robert Marchak, and others at the University of Rochester Physics Department. Their recognition of her work as acknowledgements in many of their published works always pleased her greatly. One of the highlights of this time for her was as a participant in atomic energy commission meetings including the "Girls of Atomic City."
Rosalie had a very generous heart and in addition to raising three children with Bernard, throughout her lifetime she enjoyed traveling the world, and spending time with many dear friends. She loved acting in community theatre in the 1960's and later held a variety of positions including as a beloved Sunday school teacher and as an astute antiques dealer.
Rosalie Wargotz lives on through her daughter Fern Wargotz, B.S.N., R.N. (James C. Christy III) and sons Judge Eric Wargotz, M.D. (Cheryl-Ann née Lee-Llacer) and Michael Wargotz, C.P.A., M.B.A., (Laurie née Block), her six grandchildren, Erica Walker (husband Kyle Brosius), Jessica Walker, Jacob Wargotz, Samuel Wargotz, Leila Wargotz, Brian Wargotz, and great-grandchild Ruby Walker-Brosius, all who miss her dearly.
The funeral service will begin at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnman Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, on February 13, 2022, at 10:00 am with a graveside service to follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Rabbi Peter E. Hyman of Temple B'Nai Israel, Easton, MD will perform the service.
