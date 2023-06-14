Rosemarie Bossert CAMBRIDGE — Rosemarie Bossert (Marquardt), 82, of Cambridge, MD passed away on June 9, 2023. Born in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Fred Marquardt and Anna (Jurceka) Marquardt.
She was preceded in death by her former husband Richard Bossert and siblings Joseph Marquardt Sr., Anne Foreman, and Charles I. Marquardt.
She is survived by her husband Leon Edinger, daughter Michele Morgan, granddaughter Jennifer Morgan, stepson Eric Bossert, and family.
Rosemarie worked as an administrative assistant at John's Hopkins Hospital. Through the years, she continued to spread her health message by continuing education through the Seventh-day Adventist Church and educating everyone she met along her path of life. She dedicated her life to her family, friends, and caring for others. Anyone that knew Rosemarie will always remember her beautiful smile and kind heart.
1 John 4:7
Beloved, let us love one another, because love is of God; everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God.
1 John 4:18
There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 12:30.
Oaklawn Cemetery
7225 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21224
