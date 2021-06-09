Roxanna Detwiler Merrilken DENTON — Roxanna Detwiler Merriken, 94, of Denton, MD, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the wife of James W. Merriken who died April 16, 2018. Because of the Covid Pandemic, her services were delayed until now.
A memorial graveside service will be held in Denton Cemetery at 11 AM on Saturday, June 12th, in the Denton Cemetery, 24865 Meeting House Road, Denton, MD 21629.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Washington College, C/O Emily-Kate Smith, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.