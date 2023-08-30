Roy Eugene Blades EASTON — Roy Eugene Blades (76), a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend went home to the Lord on August 25th, 2023, at Talbot Hospice surrounded by his loved ones.
APG Chesapeake
Roy Eugene Blades EASTON — Roy Eugene Blades (76), a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend went home to the Lord on August 25th, 2023, at Talbot Hospice surrounded by his loved ones.
Roy was born in Easton, Maryland on March 11th, 1947, to the late Thomas E. and Annabelle Price Blades. Roy joined the United States Army ("Army") in 1964 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1967. He served in the Army Reserve ("Reserve") from 1967 to 1970 and was commissioned as a Sargent, Specialist 2nd Class/ Specialist 5 rank. Roy served as a Rigger/Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, of the XVIII Airborne Corps.
After Roy's military service was completed, he worked in commercial refrigeration before joining Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) as a safety inspector in 1979. Roy retired in 2006 as the Chief of MOSH. Roy then began his second career as a safety consultant continuing his passion to keep people safe, working with his wife Cheryl.
Roy enjoyed spending time with his wife Cheryl traveling, camping, being involved with church programs and spending time with his grandchildren.
Roy was an active member at First Baptist Church, Easton Maryland. Roy loved "guarding" the door of the church and especially the chance to spread his love and be involved with his church family.
Roy was predeceased by his father Thomas Blades, stepfather Raymond Stewart and his mother Annabelle Stewart, his brothers Thomas Blades, Elwood Blades, Edward Blades, and Hubert Blades.
Roy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Blades; and his children: Roy Blades, II., his children: Zachary (William Miller) and Jacob; Monica (Matt) Thompson, their children: Morgan (Mike Lawler), Billy III (Morgan Smith), Bradley, Dylan, Carson and Madison; and Troy (Tara) Blades, their children: Brayden, Brooklynn, Brynnen, Ava, and Braxden.
The family will receive guests at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, Maryland on Thursday, August 31st from 5 pm until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church located at: 115 Idlewild Ave. Easton on Friday, September 1st at 11 am. Interment with military honors will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, Maryland immediately after.
Those wishing to make a donation in Roy's memory are encouraged to do so to: Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Ave., Easton, MD 21601 or to St. Judes Children's Hospital, at www.stjude.org.
For the full obituary of Roy Blades, and to provide online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.