Roy Kenneth Shufelt PRESTON — Roy Kenneth Shufelt, 79, died on September 28, 2021 in Preston at an assisted living facility operated by Delmarva Community Services, Inc. where he had been under their loving care for many years.
Born in East New Market on December 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Roy J. Shufelt and Beryl Tull Shufelt.
As a young man, he worked on the family farm until his health failed. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Secretary.
He is survived by a sister-in-law, Jean Shufelt of East New Market; three nephews, Michael Shufelt of
Hurlock MD, Brian Shufelt of Hurlock MD, Hugh Brinsfield of White Hall MD;two nieces, Deborah Shufelt Diehl of Bridgeville DE andSharon Brinsfield Smith of Chester MD;several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane S. Walton and a brother, Johnson T. Shufelt.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Kreek will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Delmarva Community Services, Inc., Attn Suzanne Hunteman, 2450 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge MD 21613.
