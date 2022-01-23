Ruby "Tippy" D. Saunders EAST NEW MARKET — Ruby "Tippy" D. Saunders, 72, of East New Market passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Baltimore on May 6, 1949 and was a daughter of the late Lordest and Ruby Phillips Badger.
She graduated from Cambridge High School. Tippy had worked for several business, but most of her life she was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and watching old movies.
He is survived by her husband James "Sarge" Saunders, Sr. of East New Market, a son James Saunders, Jr. of Preston, three grandchildren Amanda, James, and Ryan and a great grandson Trip, five brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Tippy is preceded in death by a daughter Amanda Day Saunders and three brothers and sisters.
There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
