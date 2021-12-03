Russell Thomas Lerner STEVENSVILLE — Russell Thomas Lerner of Stevensville passed away on November 30th, 2021. He was 85 years old.
Russell was born in Virginia to the late William Lerner and the late Lula Brown on May 3rd, 1936.
Russell enjoyed restoring antique cars and participating in car shows where he won many trophies. He spent most of his time working in his yard and his garden in the summer where he grew many vegetables and blackberries that he shared with family, friends, and neighbors. He was known for being the "Mayor of Bay City" and sharing countless stories with everyone who visited him.
He worked as a truck driver for many years, with the last place he drove for being Annapolis Utilities.
Along with his parents and 3 brothers, Russell is predeceased by his loving wife, Betty Lerner.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Lerner and Kimberly Gummer; step-children Elizabeth Dorr Wright, William Dorr, and Debbie Dorr; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that knew him as Pop-Pop; brother Wallace Lerner; sisters Mary (Sis) Mitchell and Edith (Tally) Brooks.
A viewing for Russell Thomas Lerner will be held on Monday, December 6th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, followed by a service beginning at 5:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam: 106 Shamrock Road Chester MD 21619. For online condolences please go to www.fhnfuneral home.com
