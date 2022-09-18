Ruth A. Kahn EASTON — R. Adrienne Kahn, affectionately known as "A" to all who knew her, passed peacefully in her sleep on 8/31/22, at 86 years young, just shy of her 87th birthday on September 10. In 1994 "A"s beloved cousin Bonnie Hurt brought Adrienne to live with her in her beautiful waterfront home in Trappe with BoBo the Labrador. Then a year later in 1995, "A" became a part of the Chesapeake Center family where she was loved and befriended by many for the past 27 years.
An avid doll collector, "A" cared for them as if they were her "babies". She would light up when around children and animals. She had a beautiful personality and a contagious smile and heartly laugh. "A" had a wonderful sense of humor and loved music and dancing. She was quick to alert others when someone was doing something that they shouldn't be doing. She prayed often showing her deep faith. She loved Christmas and seeing Santa Claus would make her feel like a child again.
"A" has no remaining relatives but leaves sadly behind her soul mate of many years Tom Harper, her BFFs Mindy, Connie, Diana and Linda, and her long time acquaintances Sharon, Donna, Lisa, Kim, Patti, Jeanne and her super caregivers Roberta, Pandora, Kim H, Consuello, Jayla, Tyazia, Jasmine, Jenn B, Jonice, Shenier .... and many many other friends too numerous to mention.
Rest in Peace A..... you touched everyone!!!!
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted by Chesapeake Center, P.O. Box 1906 Easton, MD 21601
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.