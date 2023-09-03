Ruth Ann Faulkner PRESTON — Ruth Ann Faulkner of Preston, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 78.
She was born on August 25, 1945 in Easton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Lewis Seth Green and Phyllis Elaine Todd.
She graduated from Easton High School with the class of 1964.
Ruth Ann married Paul Faulkner on August 5, 1966 and they made their home in Preston.
She worked in healthcare for most of her career; and worked in medical records at Easton Hospital and later for Dr. Trever in Easton for 28 years.
Over the years, she served as a den leader for Cub Scouts, enjoyed working the concession stands at little league and football games and enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds. Her greatest joy was her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her loyal dogs Archie and Chai. She was fondly known as mom moms taxi service.
She is survived by her husband Paul Faulkner of Preston, two daughters: Jennifer Hall of Preston, and Roxanne Walls and her husband Dave of Ridgely; four grandchildren: Alexis Morton, C.J. Morton, Alaina Hall and Kennedy Hall; a sister-in-law: Kitty Faulkner of Goldsboro and two very close friends who she considered sons, Brandon Fitzhugh and Bill Thompkins
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Faulkner.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 12:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Pastor Ken Clendaniel officiating. Interment will follow at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617
