Ruth Ann Rowe EASTON — Easton resident Ruth Ann Rowe passed away on July 10, 2023, after a valiant battle against cancer. She was 77 years old.
Ruth was born in Washington, DC, to Dr. Peter and Ruth Woycik on August 4, 1945. After attending catholic school in DC, Ruth moved to Baltimore to follow her mother's vocation and attended nursing school at St Agnes. It was there that she met her husband of 54 years Thomas Lowry Rowe II. Ruth and Tom had two children together, Ruth Marie (Daniel Hedegaard) and Matthew Thomas (Laura Poppert) as well as five grandchildren that were the light of Ruth's life, Mya Burall deceased, Braden Nicholas Burall, Maxwell Howard Burall, Tabitha Eloise Rowe and Mathilde Blythe Rowe.
A service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior starting at 10 a.m. Because Ruth often wore bright colored sweaters over her white uniform the family encourages those attending the service to wear bright colors in her memory. A private graveside service will be held in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to go to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.