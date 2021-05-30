Ruth Ann Smith Williams CENTREVILLE — Ruth Ann Smith (Williams), age 62, departed this life on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Centreville, MD. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am on Wed., June 2nd at Bennie Smith Funeral Home 855 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620. A viewing will be held from 9-11am. Letters of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
