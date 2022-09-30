Ruth Dulin GLEN MILLS, PA — Winbourn Ruth Dulin Winbourn, 101, of Glen Mills, Pa. passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 15 following a short illness. She was born to parents Omer and Pauline (Councell) Dulin in 1921 on Love Farm in Cordova, Md. The second oldest of five children, Ruth enjoyed a rich and stable family life. A strong work ethic and need to stay busy were instilled through chores like milking the cattle and collecting chicken eggs during her upbringing on a 300-acre self-sustaining farm. There was no electricity, indoor plumbing, or phone service on the farm at the time, and farming equipment was pulled by horses and mules. Favorite childhood memories included racing horse drawn carriages in the snow, working with her mother in the kitchen, walking around the block in downtown Easton, Md. with 5¢ or 10¢ to spend, and frequent visits with the large extended Dulin and Councell families.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.