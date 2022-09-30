Ruth Dulin GLEN MILLS, PA — Winbourn Ruth Dulin Winbourn, 101, of Glen Mills, Pa. passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 15 following a short illness. She was born to parents Omer and Pauline (Councell) Dulin in 1921 on Love Farm in Cordova, Md. The second oldest of five children, Ruth enjoyed a rich and stable family life. A strong work ethic and need to stay busy were instilled through chores like milking the cattle and collecting chicken eggs during her upbringing on a 300-acre self-sustaining farm. There was no electricity, indoor plumbing, or phone service on the farm at the time, and farming equipment was pulled by horses and mules. Favorite childhood memories included racing horse drawn carriages in the snow, working with her mother in the kitchen, walking around the block in downtown Easton, Md. with 5¢ or 10¢ to spend, and frequent visits with the large extended Dulin and Councell families.
Upon graduating from Easton High School in 1938, Ruth aspired to have a career. She bravely left farm life to continue her education at Beacom Business College and then began her secretarial career at Electric Hose & Rubber Co, where she was eventually promoted to Secretary to the Plant Manager. Upon starting her first job, Ruth moved to an apartment with girlfriends in Wilmington, Del. She stayed very active during this era, enjoying frequent weekend trips by train to visit family in Maryland, and a busy social life which included trips to New York City, nights out on the town, and many games of bridge.
In 1947 while playing tennis with a friend in Wilmington, Ruth met Walter Douglas (Doug) Winbourn, and they began dating. A year later, Ruth and Doug were married in front of the fireplace at her father's home in Easton. Throughout their marriage they maintained an impeccable home and enjoyed cocktails and card games with a wide group of friends. In 1950 they welcomed a son, Gary, and in 1954 they welcomed a daughter, Sue. The couple bought their first home in 1954 and moved their family to Aston, Pa. Ruth would remain there for 52 years.
Once her children were both in school, Ruth worked as Secretary at Sun Valley High School where she served 27 years under nine principals. During her tenure she worked with 25 graduating classes, typed diplomas for more than 9,000 students, and interacted with over 300 teachers and administrators. She was beloved by students and faculty alike, and upon retirement in 1988 Ruth was presented with a scrapbook filled with letters of appreciation for her service to the school, and memories of their relationships with her. In retirement she could hardly go anywhere without being stopped by one of her "kids." In 2002 Ruth entered the Sun Valley Hall of Fame as a distinguished inductee, and in 2014 the class of 1965 named her honorary homecoming queen for their 50th reunion.
Ruth enjoyed 34 years of retirement filled with close friendships and lots of time with family. She played golf and continued mowing her lawn until moving to Maris Grove Senior Living Community in 2006 at age 85. She drove until age 97, often to West Chester, Pa. where her family was spoiled by decades of tireless help with home renovation projects, household chores, yardwork, entertaining, and childcare. A lifelong sports fan, weekends and evenings were filled with Penn State, Clemson, Maryland, and Eagles Football, and Phillies baseball. Ruth lived independently until her passing, and enjoyed many hobbies including traveling with friends, bridge and Rummikub, needlepoint, and cooking and baking. She was known to leave boxes of her cheese straws and almond toffee for friends and neighbors "just because." Ruth credited her longevity to a daily vodka tonic, staying active with frequent walks, and the many relationships she maintained.
If you ever had to keep up with Ruth, good luck to you. A sparkling and charismatic light, she could make anyone feel like the only person in the room. Her warm disposition made all feel welcome, and she was always curious to know what was going on with others. Ruth's competitive spirit made her fun to be around in sport and games. Wholesome to the bone, while still having a little twinkle in her eye. Seemingly unlimited kindness and generosity made her a pillar of any group lucky enough to have her. Always possessing a true servant mentality, Ruth's final act was a gift, as she has donated her body to science through the Humanity Gifts Registry.
Ruth is mourned deeply by an adoring family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Doug, her sister, Beck, and brothers Donald and Omer Jr., and great granddaughter Greer Brown. Surviving relatives are brother, Robert "Bunky" Dulin (Joyce) of Cordova, Md., children Gary Winbourn (Cheryl) of Seneca, S.C. and Sue Scott (Charles) of West Chester, Pa., grandchildren Jason Winbourn (Angie) of Greenville, S.C., Brian Winbourn (Lisa) of Loveland, Colo., Alyssa Brown (Ken) of Westminster, Colo., Jessica Wiltgen (Josh) of Seneca, S.C., Zoe Scott (Will) or Downingtown, Pa., and Brett Scott (Sarah) of Wyncote, Pa., and great grands Noah Winbourn, Holley Winbourn, Barrett Winbourn, Sofia Winbourn, Cooper Wiltgen, William "Bo" Brown, Fiona Scott, Wells Brown, Haley Wiltgen, Cokie Murdoch-Scott, and Violet Scott. Cokie and Violet were both born this year and carry Ruth as their middle name.
Per Ruth's wishes, there are no plans for a service at this time. She felt that her 100th birthday celebration was the perfect send off. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is requesting that donations be made to Williamson College of the Trades in Ruth's memory.
