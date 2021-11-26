Ruth E. Dore Collins ROCK HALL — Ruth E. Collins Dore of Rock Hall, MD died on November 22, 2021. She was 89 years old.
She was born on May 23, 1932 in Fairlee, MD, the daughter of the late Frank and Jennie Robinson Collins. She graduated from Rock Hall High School with the class of 1949 and on November 26, 1949 married the late Rev. William "Bill" Dore. She went into Methodist Ministry alongside her husband in June of 1951, serving in Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Worchester counties in Maryland, as well as Ebenezer, Newark, and Harrington, Delaware. She retired from Centreville in 1994.
Mrs. Ruth served both District and Conference United Methodist Women as a Spiritual Life Director. She served as Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star alongside her husband as Worthy Patron in Snow Hill, MD. Ruth and Bill enjoyed sailing, traveling with friends to Hawaii and Alaska, and spending time with their family.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Story (Wayne) and Kathy James (Jeff); grandchildren, Kathy Chambers (Carl), Karen Smith, Jennifer Wright (Joey), Billy Joiner, and John "Jack" Jones; as well as eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 27 at 12:00 pm at Rock Hall United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rock Hall United Methodist Church at 5730 N. Main St, Rock Hall, MD 21661.
