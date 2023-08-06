Ruth Elaine Gladden EASTON — Ruth Elaine Gladden, 83, of Easton, Maryland (and formerly Bulls Gap, Tennessee) passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Candlelight Cove, surrounded by those she loved.
Born January 21, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Virginia Stacey Henry and Alfred Pascal, both of whom are deceased.
Ruth graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1957 and subsequently attended 3 years at McQueen Gibbs School of Nursing.
Later she would become a Teachers' Aide at Idlewild Elementary School in Easton, Maryland, followed by Plant Nurse at Allen Family Foods in Cordova, Maryland. Later she was employed by various dentists/physicians in both Easton, Maryland and Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
Throughout her life Ruth enjoyed crafting, crocheting, singing in the church choir, and traveling; and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with those she loved--her family and friends. She was known as Mom, Sis, MeeMaw, MaMaw, and Aunt Ruth to many.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Jay Chance (Shelley) and Ted Chance (Michelle), a stepdaughter, Debbie Fridley (Ken); two brothers, Ted Stacey and Rick Stacey (Terry); five grandchildren, Ashley Walbrecher (Jeff), Heather Howes (Steven), Caitlin Bartley (Matt), Christopher Chance, and Emma Chance. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, her lifelong, dear friend Carolyn Swann, and members of her "Tennessee" family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Almer Gladden (2015), whom she married May 3, 1986, and her son Jeffrey Chance (2006), and her beloved Choco (2023).
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton, Maryland, where friends may call before the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
