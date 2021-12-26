Ruth Namoi Thawley Frase PRICE, MD — Ruth Namoi Frase Thawley of Price passed away on December 23, 2021 at home surrounded by her beloved family. She was 79 years old.
Ruth was born on May 17, 1942 in Goldsboro, Maryland of the late Joseph White and Maude Gottwalls.
She grew up in Goldsboro and was a member of the first graduating class in 1959 of North Caroline High School. While in high school, she played sports and was a member of the marching band.
In 1961, she would marry William "Bill" D. Thawley and they would make their home in Price for close to 60 yrs..
Ruth stayed home until her daughters were in school. Where she worked for several businesses as a bookkeeper as well as a tax preparer for H & R Block. Later she would work for the Queen Anne's County Soil Conservation until she retired in 2009.
She enjoyed camping and fishing and was active in the Price Bethany Church, where she enjoyed singing with the choir. A beautiful voice that will be dearly missed.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brother John Frase and sister Alma Dean.
She is survived by her beloved husband William "Bill" D. Thawley of Price, her daughters Valarie A. Thawley (Brenda), and Shelley J. Thawley, both of Newark, DE, her sister Judy Wright (Glenn) of Denton, and brother Jim Frase White (Chuck) of Vermont.
A funeral service will be held at Price Bethany United Methodist Church at 11 am on Tuesday, December 28th where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 am to 11 am. A burial will immediately follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
