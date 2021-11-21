Ruth SALISBURY — Newnam Ruth Sellick Newnam went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021. She was born December 30, 1948.
Ruth married the love of her life, Gilbert F. Newnam, Jr on November 27, 1968. They made their home in Salisbury MD. Ruth devoted her life to the Lord in her music. She loved to sing with her sisters Lois and Martha and occasionally with her husband Gilbert.
Ruth is survived by her husband Gilbert, her sisters Lois Slaughter of Salisbury, Martha Hinkley (Dan) of Salisbury, Mary Dodson (Jerry) of VA, brother Sam Sellick (Wendy) of Alaska, sister-in-law Barbara Burkhardt (Bruce) of Royal Oak MD and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. All of whom she loved dearly.
A Memorial Service was held on October 30th.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Faith Community Church 219 North Division St. Salisbury MD 21801.
