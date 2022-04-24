Ruth Norma Landis Jones GOLDSBORO — Ruth Norma Jones Landis of Goldsboro passed away on April 20, 2022. She was 92.
Born on November 4, 1929, in Trappe, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Jones and Emma Gotshalk Jones. While in high school, her family moved to Limerick, PA, where her father had just bought a farm. This farm just was right next to her late husband, Henry Landis, Sr., family farm. Ruth graduated with the class of 1947 at Collegeville Trappe High School. In 1949 Henry and Ruth were married, they lived together on the farm until 1971, when they moved to Goldsboro. Ruth was an active member of the Wesleyan Church in Greensboro, volunteering to be a Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher, a member of the choir and helping to prepare meals for church events. She enjoyed collecting carnival glass and working on the farm. Ruth took pride in her vegetable garden and loved watching her children compete athletically.
Ruth is survived by her children, Patricia Smith (Randall), George Landis (Dora), Debra Harned, Henry Jr. (Cathy), Donna Smith (James); siblings, Mary Burns, Margaret "Peggy" Swartz and Stanley Jones (Nancy); 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to her loving husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by her siblings, Harold Jones and Betty Landis.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 1-2pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD. A service will take place starting at 2pm and burial will follow at the Greensboro Cemetery.
