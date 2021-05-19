Sallie M. Cluff FORT WASHINGTON — Sallie M. Cluff was the third child of the late Bessie A. Cluff and Stanford S. Cluff and was born on July 3, 1935 in Hurlock, Maryland. She passed away at her home in Fort Washington, MD on May 14, 2021.
Sallie attended the former John Wesley United Methodist Church near Federalsburg, Maryland. She was very active in church being master of ceremonies at various church programs, choir member, usher and Sunday school teacher. She was an excellent cook and baker and her specialty was chicken n dumplings. She helped her parents raise her last five siblings. She also helped her parents during their senior years. Even though Sallie didn't have any children she had a lot of godchildren that she loved. She loved to travel and went on many cruises to the islands and trips to California and New Mexico.
She graduated from Lockerman High School in 1953. After graduating, she traveled to Philadelphia, PA and stayed for a while with relatives. She returned to Federalsburg, MD and worked for several sewing factories in the area and in Delaware. She was an excellent seamstress and made her own clothes and for family and friends. In 1975, she moved to Washington, DC and started working for the Department of Treasury, Financial Management Services in the Human Resources Department. She received many awards for job performance. She retired in 2000.
She is survived by two sisters, Bessie Cluff of Fort Washington, MD, Gladys M. Cluff-Cunningham (William) of Oakdale, CA; two brothers, Warner (Victoria) of Trappe, MD and Stanford (Carol) of Middletown, DE. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Sarah, and four brothers, Robert, James, William, and Charles. She also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, former co-workers and friends. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg, MD with a viewing from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Federal Hill Cemetery.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.