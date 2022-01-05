Sally Ann Evans EASTON — Sally Ann Evans passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Sally was born on June 29, 1942, in Easton, Maryland to the late William Woodrow Lankford and Mildred Isabelle Kutz Lankford.
After graduating from North Dorchester High School Sally started her career with Preston Trucking Company and then worked at Peebles in the children's department for over 30 years until she retired.
Sally married the late, William F. "Billy" Evans on June 22, 1963, to whom she was married for 43 years before his passing in 2007.
Sally was an avid reader, and enjoyed time well spent with her family.
She is survived by her son: William "Glen" Evans and his wife, Beth of Bedford, PA; her sister: Bonnie Willey; her brother: Bill Lankford; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Sally is predeceased by her loving husband, Billy.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to do so at the Talbot County Humane Society.
