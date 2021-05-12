Sally W. Vermilye Willis EASTON — A memorial service will be held for Sally Vermilye on May 22, 2021 at 12 noon at Third Haven Meeting House. As seating will be limited, friends and guests are encouraged to join via Zoom. A link to join can be found at www.fhnfuneralhome.com on Sally's tribute page.
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Vermilye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.