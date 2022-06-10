Samantha Elizabeth CAMBRIDGE — Crowley Sam passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 27th at the age of 26. She attended White Marsh Elementary School, graduated Easton High School in 2013 and the University of Maryland summa cum laude in 2017. She was a member of Clark's Gymnastics and a multiple Maryland State Gymnastics medalist who thoroughly enjoyed the work ethic and competition. She had a love of reading and art as well as nature and the understanding of the universe. Sam was currently entering the Physical Therapist field. Her love of music, family and deep conversations were her hallmark as were her quick wit and smile. She will be deeply missed by her parents, Jim and Kim Crowley, sisters Christina and Amy, grandparents Jim and Maryann Crowley of Cotuit, Ma. as well as her cousins, aunts and uncles, friends and her boyfriend, Matt Wahl. We know Sam now rests in the arms of the Lord.
To plant a tree in memory of Samantha Crowley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.