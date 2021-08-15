Samuel James Martin DENTON — Samuel James Martin of Denton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the age of 95.
Born in Hillsboro, Texas in 1926, Sam was the son of the late William Thomas Martin and Eunice Comstock Martin. He grew up on a farm outside of Denton, MD.
He graduated in 1944 from Caroline High School. He worked in the MD State Roads office for 15 years, then as a manager of Cordova Supply, and later as a manager for Agway. He loved to farm and spent much of his life working in agriculture-related businesses. He always felt his time spent serving at the Wesleyan Christian School was one of his greatest achievements.
Sam is survived by one son, Steve Martin (Gloria) of Greenfield, ME, and two daughters Sue M. Shortall (Gary) of Ridgely, MD and Cindy M. Chapman (Carl) of Baldwinsville, NY; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Also, two sisters, Eunice Howard of Denton and Betty Musgrove of Seaford, DE.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Peregoy Martin, four brothers: Hugh Martin, Robert Martin, Joe Martin, and Tom Martin; and three sisters: Marguerite Nason, Nancy Martin, and Naomi Storey.
Sam was an active member of Ridgely United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school and attended Bible studies. He enjoyed sharing his love for music.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, Aug. 19th, in the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton. Because of COVID 19 concerns, the family requests for all who attend to wear a mask during their attendance. The burial will be in the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to the Ridgely United Methodist Church, 107 Central Ave., Ridgely, MD 21660 or to Lifetime Wells of Ghana, 24321 Shore Highway, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
