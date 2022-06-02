Samuel James Owens SNOW HILL — -Samuel James Owens, 74, of Snow Hill passed away suddenly on Friday May 27, 2022. Sam was born in Nassawadox, Virginia, the son of the late Joshua Owens and Dorothy Baker Owens. Sam was raised by his grandparents Theodore & Lottie Baker in Denton, Maryland.
Sam is survived by his wife Teresa, son Darrin "Clay" Owens, Easton, brother Wayne Owens (Josafina) Denton, and step son Bill Rutter (Candace), Salisbury. Also surviving are his grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law Wendell Riggin, Eden, Joey Riggin (Kathy) Eden and Raymond Riggin (Teresa) Snow Hill. There are also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Sam was preceded in death by his step-daughter Faith Ann Bailiff, step-son J. K. Rider and step-daughter Jaime Gladding, brothers-in-law Russell Wodkins and Robert Pasquith.
Sam began his career as a millwright/welder at a very young age and traveled to many areas in the United States erecting and maintaining grain mills and continued in commercial construction. After retiring from Evans Builders in Salisbury Sam opened a produce stand in Snow Hill and continued until the day he passed away.
There will be a graveside service on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Olivet Christian Cemetery on Meadow Bridge Road. Bonnie Stone will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
