Samuel Kenneth Fike CORDOVA — Samuel Kenneth Fike, Sr., 79, of Fike's Orchard, Cordova, MD passed away on February 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Samuel, also known as Kenny growing up, was born on November 5, 1942, to Norman J. Fike and Annice Ebling Fike in Easton, MD. Samuel grew up on his families Apple and Peach Orchard working alongside his father. Samuel graduated from Easton High School in 1960. He held many wrestling titles (in the whopping weight class of 106 lbs.) that he enjoyed talking about with his grandsons. After graduation he then attended Bridgewater College in Virginia. He realized after a year that he wanted to serve his country, so he enlisted in the USMC. He served from 1962-1966 during the Vietnam War. He was extremely proud of being a Marine (Semper Fi) and serving his country. He said time and time again, "Once a marine, always a marine." After being honorably discharged from the marine corps, he returned home to the orchard and worked for Barry Fox Trucking. He spent most of his life in the agriculture field. Working for Agway, Miller Chemical, W.R. Grace, Lebanon Chemical Co., Fike/Parsons Grain Co. (Chestertown), and then returning to the orchard where he spent many years with his family operating the business. After the orchard was sold, he returned to Lebanon Chemical (Denton) and then for Southern States (Kennedyville) until his retirement. He spent his retirement years enjoying watching sports, gardening, and cutting grass. He loved to cut grass.
Samuel is survived by his wife, Christine Zlock Fike whom he married on October 3, 2003. His daughter Christina Fike Paugh of Easton, his son Samuel "Sam" Kenneth Fike Jr. (Marybeth) of Centreville, his grandchildren Tyler Cherry, Zach Paugh, Peyton Paugh, Samuel "Sam" Kenneth Fike III, Amber Fike and his great-granddaughter Kinleigh Cherry. Also, stepchildren Katie Thomason (Allan), K.C. Cook (Sarah), and step-grandchildren Kennedy, Ali, Will, Wes, and Parker Thomason, Nora Cook, and step-great granddaughter Sailor Schultz all of Denton. His sisters Norma Trax (John) of Easton, Sallie Griswold (Jim) of Palm Coast, FL and several nieces and a nephew (Marcie Busey, Steven Trax, Julie Reynolds and Kim Patrick).
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved daughter Robin Michelle Fike.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601, today, February 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm. With a Funeral Service to be held at the Funeral Home the next day, Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:oo AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Wreaths Across America.
Online tributes can be found at fhnfuneralhome.com
