Samuel Leonard ROYAL OAK — Samuel "Robbie" Robinson Leonard, III of Royal Oak, Maryland, passed at the age of 42 on August 27, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Samuel R. Leonard, Jr. and Jean Leonard. A lifelong resident of Talbot County, Robbie graduated from St. Michaels High School and the school's automotive program. He wrestled and played Little League baseball. Robbie worked in the family seafood business. He loved the outdoors and was happiest hunting, fishing, being on the water and working with the equipment on his family farm. He loved history, especially reading about the World Wars. Robbie will be remembered for his caring and generous spirit.
Robbie is survived by his son, Samuel R. Leonard, IV, Trappe, his parents, Bobby Leonard (Karen), Easton, and Jean Leonard (Bill Cornell), Royal Oak, his brother, Richie Leonard, nephews, R.J. and Ryan Leonard, Easton, his Uncle Larry and Aunt Kathy Callahan, Easton, cousins, Bobby and John Callahan, Easton, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam and Doris Leonard, and maternal grandparents, James and Helen Sharp. Memorial services will be private. If you would like to honor Robbie's memory, please donate to the charity of your choice.
