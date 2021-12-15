Samuel O. Fairbank TILGHMAN — Tilghman, it is with deep sorrow and much love, we mourn the passing of Samuel Fairbank III.
Sam was a loving and kind partner to his wife Donna. The years they spent together were filled with laughter and adventures.
In addition to his loving wife Donna, he is survived by his children; Jordin Fairbank (Paul), Elizabeth Fairbank, Stasia Nelson (James), and Ashley Mister (Dale). Four Granddaughters; Taylor Nelson and Nova Nelson, Chloe Machovsky and Kirsten Machovsky. Two Grandsons; Mac Hudson and Ozkar Hudson. One sister Gail Swartz. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel O. "Junior" Fairbank and Norma Lee Fairbank.
Sam managed his illness as he did his life with courage and strength, choosing to remain at home. His final days were spent with family, friends, hunting buddies and his pups "Charm" and "Bean".
Sam worked as a maintenance tech. for the Maritime Museum in St. Michaels for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed water fowl hunting with his friends, a good shot of whiskey, and being outdoors.
Sam often said that we were the lights of his life, but in reality, he was the light in ours.
A celebration of Sam's life will be held at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, in the Van Lennep Auditorium, 213 N. Talbot Street, St. Michaels on Friday December 17, 2021 at 2:00PM. Where the family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00PM.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.
