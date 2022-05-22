Samuel Q. Johnson III SALISBURY — Former Maryland State Delegate, Samuel Q. Johnson, III, passed away on May 17, 2022. Better known as "Q" Johnson, he was born in Salisbury, Maryland, to the late Samuel Quinton Johnson, Jr., and Grace Jones Johnson.
"Q" graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1957 and was a member of the football team that posted Wi-Hi's first undefeated season. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in distributive education from Richmond Professional Institute of the college of William and Mary, in 1962. Upon returning to Salisbury from college, "Q" proudly joined the Maryland Army National Guard, serving a total of six years, with six months active duty, attaining the rank of sergeant before receiving an honorable discharge. From 1962-1963, he taught math and science at Wicomico Junior High School and then became Assistant Director of Advertising at Dulany Foods from 1963-1966. "Q" took great pride in having been born and raised on the Eastern Shore and had no desire to leave. When Dulany was sold to Green Giant, "Q" purchased West Side Feed Company in Salisbury in 1966, later changing the name to Johnson Seed & Feed Co., Inc.
An advocate for education and his community, he served as vice-president of Bennett Junior High PTA and as a member of the Health Advisory Board of the Wicomico County School Board. He was also appointed as an auxiliary deputy of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Department.
In 1981, "Q" sold Johnson Seed & Feed Co. Inc. and ventured into the political arena. He was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1982 and served for twelve years, serving on the Environmental Matters Committee and served as chairman of the Eastern Shore Delegation from1990 to 1994. He was appointed by former Governor Parris Glendening as an Eastern Shore member of the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas Commission from 1995-2003 and became a field supervisor with Maryland Department of Natural Resources and managed the field office responsible for responding to fish health and water quality problems. He remained active as owner and operator of S. Q. Johnson & Co managing his commercial rental properties in Wicomico County.
Upon his death, "Q" was an active member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, where he, in years past served as both Junior and Senior Warden of the Vestry. He enjoyed his more recent return to St. Philip's and had begun attending the monthly Vestry meetings and especially enjoyed sharing time with fellow parishioners and assisting wherever he could. As recent as this past Sunday, May 15, 2022, he ushered and assisted for the communion service, and looked forward to upcoming activities. St. Philip's was dear to his heart and his faith was strong.
Samuel "Q" Johnson, III, leaves two sons whom he adored, Samuel Quinton (Quinn) Johnson, IV; and Troy Allan Johnson; a dearly loved daughter-in-law, Julie Johnson; three special grandchildren; Caitie Malone (Ethan); Kelsey Church (Dalton); Samuel (Sam) Quinton Johnson, V; and two adorable great-grandchildren, Reid and Harper Rose Malone and looked forward to his future great-granddaughter Savannah Rae (Church) due in August. He also is survived by the mother of his children, and with whom he shared much time during the past several months, Rebecca Taylor-White, as well as a niece, Cinda Tindall (Joe).
In addition to his parents. "Q" was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Johnson Stevens and nephew, Christian Schilling.
"Q" was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Boumi Temple and active member of the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in "Q's" memory to either St. Philip's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 92, Quantico Maryland, 21856; the Shriners' Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or Westside Fire Department, P. O. Box 85, Bivalve, Maryland 21814.
The service for Samuel Q. Johnson, III, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, Maryland, with visitations beginning at 1:00 p.m. memorial service 2:00pm. A reception will follow at American Legion Post 64, 1109 American Legion Road, Salisbury, Maryland. Interment will follow at a later date.
