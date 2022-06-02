Samuel R. Kaufman "Buster" REHOBOTH, DE — Samuel R. "Buster" Kaufman, Jr. of Rehoboth, DE, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away at the Delaware Hospice in Milford, DE on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was 72 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Mr. Kaufman was the son of the late Dorothy Lee Andrews Kaufman. He was a 1967 graduate of North Caroline High School.
Mr. Kaufman was a U.S. Army veteran and had served in Vietnam. He was an engineer with Delmarva Power and Light from which he retired in 2011 after 40 years. He was a Life Member of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 and the Ocean View DE VFW 7234. He was also a member of Temple Lodge #128 AF&AM in Denton, a member of the IBEW #1307 Electrical Union, and was a member of the Vingt Cing Club of DP&L.
Mr. Kaufman is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joan M. Kaufman of Rehoboth; a devoted daughter, Jennifer Beth Kaufman (Daniel Llacera) of Rehoboth; and a brother, Thomas Kaufman of Denton.
On Saturday, June 11th, a celebration of Sam's journey will be held at 2 pm at the Harrington Moose #534 on Rt. 13 in Harrington, DE where friends may visit from 1 until 2 before the service. Military Honors will start at 2 pm followed by a Masonic Service.
The family requests for friends not to send flowers or Mass Cards. If friends want to donate in Sam's memory, the family requests that the donation be to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org).
