Samuel Valliant RUSKIN, FL — Shannahan Samuel Valliant Shannahan "Val" passed away at the South Bay Hospital Center in Sun City, FL on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Born January 7, 1960 to the late Samuel Valliant Shannahan Jr. and Sally Bailey Shannahan, he graduated from Easton High School in 1978. Val then served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Wyoming and Greece.
After serving in the Air Force, he moved to the west coast of Florida, which he loved. Val had a passion for jet skis, sports cars, fine cigars and custom tobacco pipes. Val turned his love of collectible tobacco pipes into a successful business and had clients all over the world including Turkey, Greece, Australia and England. It was always fun to be around Val. He was kind and considerate and known for his generosity. He will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends.
Val is survived by his fiancé, Nina Shafer-Wise, his mother Sally Bailey Bent, stepfather David Bent, his sister Lynn Shannahan and her husband Joe Walsh and his brother, Mark and his wife, Rose. He is also survived by his nieces Sarah, Ashlynn and Nikki.
A celebration of Val's life will be held by the family near his home in FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: C.A.R.E. Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort. www.careshelter.org 1528 27th St. SE Ruskin, Fl. 33570.
