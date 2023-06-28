Sandra Arlene Radcliffe "Sandi" TRAPPE — Sandra Arlene Radcliffe passed away in her home in Trappe, MD, on June 23, 2023. She was 60 years old.
Sandi was born on June 10, 1963, in Easton, MD, to parents Frances and Alvin Whitby, Sr.
She was a factory worker and a loving homemaker who enjoyed being in her kitchen to cook and bake with her 1913 Montgomery Ward cookstove (especially with her grandchildren). She collected cookie jars and cast iron skillets and loved gardening and working with any and all flowers. She also loved animals, always taking in strays. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey L. Radcliffe, and son, Adam Radcliffe (Anna), both of Trappe; sisters, Teresa Stare (Carl) of Ingleside and Deborah (Mike) Steenken of Preston; a brother, Alvin (Tammy) Whitby of Greensboro; grandchildren, Kayla Simpkins and Emmit Radcliffe; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Walter Radcliffe, in 2006.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Landing Neck Cemetery in Trappe.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton, MD 21601 or the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health, 509 Idlewild Ave., in Easton.
