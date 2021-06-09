Sandra Embry James Sandra Embry James walked through the gates of heaven in the early morning hours of June 4, 2021. Sandy was born in Easton, Maryland on August 10, 1959 to Charles Christopher and Annette Hanson Embry. She attended S.S. Peter and Paul School in Easton. Upon graduation she then embarked on a career in nursing by getting her nursing degree at MacQueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, following in her mother's footsteps. Later she went on to earn a degree at Salisbury University. She spent many years at Easton Memorial as an ICU nurse and then as her health began to fade, rather than giving up, she spent some time on the IV Therapy team before finally retiring from the job she loved.
Two of the biggest highlights in her life were the marriage to the love of her life, William (Bill) James on July 18, 1992 and the birth of her twin sons Monte & Chris on September 19, 1999. She enjoyed scuba diving, travel and spending time with her family until her health kept her from being physically active and then she turned to other pursuits and was in the process of writing a book.
Sandy had several health challenges over the years but all who knew her never knew her to have an ill word for anyone nor a complaint about her lot in life. All who knew her, knew her to be a true and loyal friend and loved her.
Sandy is survived by her husband of almost 29 years, Bill James and sons Monte & Chris. Also, by her sister Cindy Lawson (David) of Salisbury, nephews Lee Lawson of Berlin, Bill Lawson of Indiana and niece Laura Lawson of Indiana, 4 grandnieces and grandnephews, and many cousins, in-laws and friends with one special friend and companion Tina. She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Annette and her brother Charles Brett Embry.
Sandy, inspiring us to the end has donated her body to science and will be cremated. A memorial service is planned to be held at Royal Oak UMC at a later date. She says wear pink for her. She has asked that in lieu of flowers those donations be made to Royal Oak Community UMC, PO Box 126, Royal Oak, MD 21662-1613 or to the Myotonic Dystrophy Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.