Born on October 16, 1959 in Severna Park, MD. Sandy passed away peacefully while visiting with family in Boston, MA on December 8th, 2021. She was the beloved wife of 25 years to Brett A. Weems. At a young age she moved to the eastern shore where she and her family made their home in Ingleside, MD. The family owned and operated the small "Ratliff Groceries" store. In 1978 she graduated from Queen Anne's County High School. She was able to establish many lifelong friendships as a result of the family business. She met her loving husband Brett and got married on May, 18, 1996. Together the two resided in St. Michaels, Easton and most recently Preston. Sandy spent most of her years in the healthcare profession working in medical offices as well as private healthcare. She truly had a passion for being a private caregiver in the later years of her career.
Sandy enjoyed playing cards with friends/family, football Sunday's, taking cruises to various tropical islands, making day/weekend trips with her husband to Ocean City to visit Secrets and get boardwalk French fries.
She was preceded in death by Herbert Ratliff (father), Debbie Yesker (sister), Michael Ratliff (brother), Ricky Ratliff (brother).
She is survived by Margaret Ratliff (mother), David (brother) and Belinda Ratliff, Herbie (brother) and Sandy Ratliff, Jennifer Twyman (daughter), Jeremey Cecil (son)(Erika), Kevin Weems (Step-son) (Jessica), Amanda Weems (Step-daughter). She is also survived by her grandchildren (Hunter Cecil, Isabella Twyman, Lily Twyman, Kynlee Weems, Kolton Weems, Kady Weems) that she cherished with all of her heart.
Visitation will be Wednesday December 22, 2021 from 2pm-4pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home. 200 S. Harrison Street Easton, MD 21601.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.