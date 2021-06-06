Sandra Jean Quillen "Sandy" RIDGELY — Sandra Jean "Sandy" Quillen formerly of Ridgely, MD passed away Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at age 76. She was a graduate of North Caroline High School. Sandy was an active member of the Ridgely United Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday School. She worked for the International Latex Corporation making boots for space suits. She was very devoted to her family. She loved watching old country western shows and old classic movies. Her all time favorite show was, "I Love Lucy." Sandy loved her numerous dogs and enjoyed giving driving lessons to family members in her mustang. Sandy was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Quillen and Margaret Quillen; her sister Gloria Q. Cook; her nephews Barry Hutchins and Eric Quillen., her Aunts and Uncles, George Raughley (Roberta), William Raughley (Mary), John Raughley (Betty), Elsie Mae Saathoff, William Saathoff, and E. Lindberg Raughley (Marion), her brother in-law Whitey Hutchins and sister in law Judy Quillen.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Hutchins of Wilmington, NC; her brother, James Edward Quillen of Pulaski, VA; Nephew, Doug his wife Carole and their two children Ben and Vivian, nephew Scott Cook and his wife Karin and their son Mark, and niece, Abby Quillen.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Avenue Greensboro, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial will be in the Greensboro Cemetery following the visitation. The family would like to express thanks for the wonderful help and care given by staff at Gordy Place. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions in Sandy's name to Connections Community Support Programs, Inc. at 3821 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805. To offer condolences to the family and share memories please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
