Sandra K Marine VIENNA, MD — Sandra Kirk Marine, 74, of Vienna, MD went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Harrison House in Georgetown, DE.
She was born to the late Wilton and Margaret Marine on July 27, 1947. Sandy lived in Vienna with her parents until 2012 and then she became a resident of John B. Parsons Assisted Living. She moved to Harrison House in 2015 and lived there until her passing.
Sandy attended North Dorchester High School. She worked for Airpax Electronics for 23 years and then Sisk Fulfillment for 8 years. She faithfully attended and was a member of Brookview United Methodist Church.
Sandy will always be known for her beautiful smile, her generosity, and her love for Jesus and her family. Sandy told us that getting together with family was the most enjoyable times in her life. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays. She also was a vital part of her elderly mother getting to stay in her own home for as long as she did. Her family was so proud of Sandy for all she achieved in her life surpassing what the medical community did not think was possible. We give God all the glory for the life she was able to live.
Sandy is survived by two sisters, Cheryl Simms (Clark) of Rhodesdale, MD, and Brenda Thurman (Richard) of Vienna, MD. Also, 4 nephews, Ryan Simms (Lauren) and children Taylor, Logan, Morgan, Leah, and Luke of Sharptown, MD, Benjamin Thurman (Natalie) and children Brooklyn and Noah of Mableton, GA, Ritchie Thurman (Tina) and children Carter and Addie of Lewes, DE, Chad Thurman (Brittany) and children Rylie and Emma of Vienna, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookview United Methodist Cemetery Fund. Attention to Ralph White, 6015 Lone Pine Road, Rhodesdale, MD, 21659.
