Sandra M. Brown Merceron CONCORD, NC — Sandra Merceron Brown, 68, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, North Carolina.
Sandy was born July 10, 1953, in Maryland to the late John E Merceron and the late Thelma Hawkins Merceron.
Sandy was a loving wife and mother who loved the Lord with all her heart. She would selflessly give to others in need and would minister to all who would hear. Sandy enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. Sandy was a teacher at Christian schools for over 20 years. She also taught at The Flock in Concord. Sandy was known for making the most delicious chocolate chip cookies and would bring them to her husband's and her son's work. She was a faithful wife for 47 years and is now in the presence of the Lord whom she loves.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Franklin Brown of Concord, NC; son, David Royce Brown; daughter, Jenny (Lukas) Jegerlehner; grandchildren Jackson Carter Brown, Stale Zion Jegerlehner and Eero Jordan Jegerlehner; also, her brother John R. Merceron and wife Debbie of Easton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Merceron.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy's wish would be that you bless others as you have been blessed.
A private graveside service will be held at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, MD.
