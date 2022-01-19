Sandra Monroe PRESTON — Sandra Geihsler Monroe passed away January 16, 2022 at Tidal Health in Salisbury. She was born May 24th, 1946 to the late Dorothy K. and Paul G. Geihsler.
Sandy graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1964. She attended McQueen Gibs School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Sandy worked for many years at the Maryland State Hospital in Cambridge before then working at Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care in Easton, MD until her retirement.
In 1967 she married the late William Robbins, Jr. She had one son Paul (Greg) Robbins ad was step-mother to two children, Nancy Kay Alexander and the late William (Rusty) Robbins. She was also pre-deceased by a grandchild Jason Alexander.
In 2002 she married John Monroe and then they made their home in Preston. Sandy dearly enjoyed spending time with family and would often cook family dinners. She also enjoyed needlepoint, baking, sewing/quilting, taking trips to Lancaster, PA and especially spending time with her grand and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband John Monroe of Preston, son Paul (Greg) Robbins and wife Ruthie of Federalsburg, step daughter Nancy Kay Alexander and husband Pete de Bene of Rockland, Maine, step-son Michael Monroe and wife Sarah of Collierville, Tennessee, sister Patricia Parrott and husband Charles of Royal Oak, sister Denise Mitchell and husband Danny of Preston. Grandchildren, Lauren Robbins, Rebecca Robbins, Emily Alexander, Claire Alexander, Britten Robbins and an additional grandson. Step-grandchildren Anthony Hughes, Hunter Hughes and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pall bearers will be Danny Mitchell, Paul Mitchell, Jason Hash, Gavin Riggleman, Anthony Hughes, Hunter Hughes, and Nelson Goslin, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg on Thursday at 3 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior starting at 2 p.m. Interment at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston will immediately follow the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
