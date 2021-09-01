Sandra Rose Foster DENTON — SANDRA ROSE FOSTER of Preston, affectionately known as "Sandy", passed away Monday July 12, 2021 at Caroline Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Denton, MD. She was 64.
Sandy was born on June 3, 1957, the daughter of Chittle Saylor and Verdia Rae Saylor. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching Hallmark movies. Sandy was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Foster, her sons Johnny Elliott of Preston and Bill Elliott (Gloria) of Dover, a stepson Stephen Foster (Laura) of Preston, four grandsons and a great grandson.
Sandy is also survivied by her siblings, Neil Saylor (Linda) of Felton, Earl Saylor (Sue) of Hillsboro, Delphia Sherwood (Frankie) of Cordova, Chittle Saylor, Jr. (Jean) of Preston, Kathy Post of Rhodesdale, brother-in-law Terry Perkins of Viola and four half brothers and a half sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Linda Jane Sherwood & Dianna Perkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Preston Fire House.
