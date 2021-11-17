Sangston D. "Sonny" Pritchett, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — Sangston D. (Sonny) Pritchett Jr., passed away peacefully at University of Maryland in Easton on Saturday November 13, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Wingate Md. On June28, 1936. He was the son of the late Sangston (Sank) Pritchett Sr. and Louise Simmons Pritchett.
He was married to Lois Mundy Pritchett for 61 years. He is survived by his one son Sangston (Del) Pritchett III and his daughter in law Sue whom he considered his daughter. Sonny has 3 granddaughters Candi Callaway, Michelle Marvil, Amy Walton and their husbands. Sonny has 7 great grandchildren.
Sonny graduated from Dundalk High School in 1954. He went to work as Stuart Mitchell's personal Captain. He joined the Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge and also served in the Engineering branch out of Baltimore. He then worked with his father at Owens Yacht Company until they were sold to Brunswick Corporation. He was assistant to the President of their Concord yacht division where he was the corporate captain and also worked in design and fiberglass development. He was assigned to be in charge of their tournament bill fishing promotion. He traveled the world and won several tournaments. He also was a charter boat captain on the Chesapeake Bay for several years. He moved back to the shore which he loved and worked for Coronet boats out of Denmark. They set up office in Cambridge where he was the sales manager for North America. He left the boat businesses and went to work with a great friend at Rental Uniform Service. He won several salesman of the year awards along with safe driving certificates. Later in his career he worked as a salesman and plant manager for ITSI uniforms. He was a great supporter and helped manage his son's music career. He enjoyed the trips to Nashville and became fishing buddies with many in the industry. After his retirement he followed his passion of hunting and fishing with his family. He was always smiling and ready to tell you a fish or hunting story. He will be missed greatly.
Pallbearers are Michael Walton, Kai Terry, Pierre Marvil (PG), Bryan Callaway, Dylan Callaway, and Bryan Short.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Raymond Absher officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Sangston Pritchett, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
