Sara Eleanor Towers EASTON — Sara E. Towers, 97, of Easton formerly of Centreville, when home to be with the Lord, and her family on June 13, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1925 the daughter of the late Ralph Lee and Sara Stevens Whaley at Prospect Bay Farm, Grasonville MD.
They sold the farm at Prospect Bay to purchase the Cedardale Farm; Bloomingdale RD. Queenstown, MD.
Sara was a 1942 graduate of Centreville High School and a 1946 graduate of Washington College in Chestertown, MD. Met and married her husband Robert K. Towers, had gone to school together but did not meet until a blind date. She began her teaching career in Baltimore Co. then was hired by Dr. Harry Rhodes to teach in Queen Annes County retiring in the mid 1980's. Made their home and raised their family at Centreville Heights.
She enjoyed reading about history of England, very interested in genealogy, researching her and her husband's lineage. Enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Scotland, England, and Ireland. Member of Daughters of American Revolution, Perry Benson Chapter, Daughters of the War of 1812, retired teachers Association, Centreville High School Alumni Association. In recent years she lived in Easton at Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living where the staff became another part of extended family.
Sara is predeceased in death by her husband Robert K. Towers, her parents Ralph Lee and Sara Stevens Whaley, Siblings Mary Ethel Comegys, John Lee Whaley and Ralph Carvel Whaley.
She is survived by her children; James Carvel (Diane) Towers, Robert C. (Debbie) Towers, Jennifer A. (Mark) Winters, her sister Constance (Donald) Fassett, her grandchildren; Elizabeth Marie Towers, Andrew C. Towers, Sara A. Maynard, Megan RM Towers, her great grandchildren; Juliann Towers and Jackson Maynard.
Memorial contributions in Sara's name can be made to Centreville High School Alumni Association CO Jane Coppage 935 Coon Box Road Centreville MD 21617
