Sara STUART, FL — Ryan Sara Streit Riker Ballantine Ryan died on Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by loving family at her home in Stuart, Florida. She was 69. Born February 22, 1952, in Andover, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Percy Harper Ballantine and Anne Van Blarcom Ballantine, who predeceased her. One of nine children, Sara grew up in a boisterous home filled with the sounds of love and laughter.
Upon graduation from The Gill School in Bernardsville, New Jersey, she attended the College of the Virgin Islands where she began her lifelong love and appreciation of the sun and foreign cultures, traveling extensively throughout the Caribbean and Europe. After college, Sara moved to New York City to pursue her interest in jewelry-making, studying with Jean Stark, the renowned goldsmith and teacher. The passion for making jewelry followed Sara her entire life, and she was always happiest creating beauty in her studio.
It was during her time in New York City that Sara met Rod Ryan and they began their journey of love and adventure together, marrying in Newton, New Jersey, on April 24, 1982. Soon after they welcomed two sons, Christopher and Jonathan, settling into what would be their lifelong home in Talbot County, Maryland. Sara embraced Maryland's Eastern Shore and quickly became a fixture in the local community. Throughout her life she was involved in many organizations, including the Adirondack League Club, National Society of Colonial Dames, The Colony Club, Talbot Country Club, and Garden Club of the Eastern Shore. Sara was also a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in New York, which nurtured her love of genealogy. Always a lover of everything artistic, Sara often indulged that love with trips to see art, theater, and music. Known for having eclectic taste, one day could be a Rolling Stones concert and the next a trip to the Metropolitan Opera.
From childhood, Sara spent many summers at her family's camp on Honnendaga Lake. She continued that tradition throughout her life, seeing old friends and making new ones. She appreciated the beauty, solitude, and days filled with quiet reflection. She was especially proud to have passed this love of the Adirondacks to her sons, and Sara's legacy will live on there for generations to come. Sara will be lovingly remembered for her grace, empathy, adventurous spirit, and especially her kinship with animals.
In addition to her husband of 39 years, Roderick Newbold Ryan, Sara is survived by two sons, Christopher and Jonathan and his wife, Laura; two grandchildren, Samuel and Lily; eight siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Easton, Maryland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.