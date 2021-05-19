Sarah Vermilye "Sally" EASTON — Memorials Services for Sally Vermilye will be held on Saturday, May 22nd at 12noon at Third Haven Friends Meeting House, 405 S. Washington St. Easton, MD. With the Governor's recent announcement, all guests are welcome to join in person. Services will still be streamed via Zoom for anyone wishing to join virtually. A link can be found on Sally's tribute page at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
