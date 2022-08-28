BALTIMORE — Scott Taliaferro passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, July 18th, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. He was 58 years old. Scott was born the eldest son of Anne Carroll née Hill (Cover) and Austin McLanahan “Mac” Taliaferro in Owings Mills Maryland on February 12th, 1964. He graduated with the class of 1983 from Trinity-Pawling in New York. He had previously attended the St. Paul’s School. Scott earned his B.A. in History, and African American Studies from Washington College, Chestertown MD, in 1987. He had most recently worked as a subcontractor for the Department of Defense.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.