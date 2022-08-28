BALTIMORE — Scott Taliaferro passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, July 18th, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. He was 58 years old. Scott was born the eldest son of Anne Carroll née Hill (Cover) and Austin McLanahan “Mac” Taliaferro in Owings Mills Maryland on February 12th, 1964. He graduated with the class of 1983 from Trinity-Pawling in New York. He had previously attended the St. Paul’s School. Scott earned his B.A. in History, and African American Studies from Washington College, Chestertown MD, in 1987. He had most recently worked as a subcontractor for the Department of Defense.
Scott was a devoted husband and father. He had a passion for intellectual pursuits, waterfowl hunting, boating, travel, history and antiquities. While at Washington College, Scott played lacrosse and reached the Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship each of his three seasons as a defenseman. Scott was well-liked by all who knew him and beloved by his family and friends.
Scott is survived by his mother Anne Carroll Cover of Ruxton, his wife JoAnne M. Taliaferro née Davis, and his son Evan Scott Taliaferro of Baltimore. He is also survived by his brother Alec Taliaferro of Talbot County, and three nephews Mason, Jack, and Campbell.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held September 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd, Towson, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Maryland Historical Society.
